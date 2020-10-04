Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $5.50 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00051555 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.56 or 0.05340435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

