USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $625,773.23

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $625,773.23 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,681.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.78 or 0.02076338 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00589028 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002206 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,038 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

