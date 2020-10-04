v.systems Market Cap Reaches $47.05 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. v.systems has a market cap of $47.05 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,018,305,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,103,446,676 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

