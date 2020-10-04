Valor Token Hits Market Cap of $7.29 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $173,421.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

