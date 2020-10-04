Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,095,128 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.60% of Geron worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Geron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 263,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Geron by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Geron by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 684,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

GERN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.68. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

