Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 559,245 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.13% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

