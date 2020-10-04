Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 92,374 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.83% of Codexis worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.83. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

