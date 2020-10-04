Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 111,794 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.55% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,379,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after buying an additional 618,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 334,900 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the period.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $39.22 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.