Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 60,875 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.67% of MYR Group worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,079 shares of company stock worth $1,297,162. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

