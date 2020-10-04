Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.