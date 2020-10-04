Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.83% of Hawkins worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.5% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $496.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HWKN. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

