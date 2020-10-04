Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Cass Information Systems worth $32,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CASS opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $579.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

