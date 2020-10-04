Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.19% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.