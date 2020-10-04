Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.92% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.83 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,966.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

