Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.26% of Vericel worth $32,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vericel by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,946.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.