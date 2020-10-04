Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.61% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of FLXN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

