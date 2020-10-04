Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470,251 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 403,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 239,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLDD opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $610.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

