Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.14% of ACM Research worth $31,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $427,230.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,785 shares of company stock worth $9,754,441. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. ACM Research Inc has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

