Vanguard Group Inc. Has $30.10 Million Stock Position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of Provention Bio worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $6,672,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $3,379,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Provention Bio stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $751.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.