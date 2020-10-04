Vanguard Group Inc. Has $32.03 Million Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.89% of QuinStreet worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 556,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 515,324 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 315,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $885.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

