Vanguard Group Inc. Has $32.44 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.83% of Trinseo worth $32,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trinseo by 281.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

