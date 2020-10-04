Vanguard Group Inc. Has $32.87 Million Holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,600,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.76% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266,329 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,273,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 871,262 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

