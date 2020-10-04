Vanguard Group Inc. Has $33.17 Million Stock Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.85% of MarineMax worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $2,835,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. MarineMax Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $32,243.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,335 shares of company stock worth $3,191,601. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

