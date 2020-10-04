Vanguard Group Inc. Has $34.05 Million Position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.85% of FBL Financial Group worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 85.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 184,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFG shares. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FBL Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.29.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

