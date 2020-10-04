Vanguard Group Inc. Has $34.74 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.25% of The Manitowoc worth $34,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 2.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,571,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,406,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 346,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NYSE:MTW opened at $8.69 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

