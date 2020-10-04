Vanguard Group Inc. Has $35.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.39% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

