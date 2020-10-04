Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.59% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.