Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 441,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.50% of Methanex worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Methanex by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Methanex by 41.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 611.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

MEOH stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

