Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.51% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $35,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE HY opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $653.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.