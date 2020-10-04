Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $35,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $52.56 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

