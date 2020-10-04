Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 160,122 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Ameresco worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameresco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC opened at $33.64 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

