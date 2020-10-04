Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 26,904 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.89% of Ennis worth $32,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 14.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ennis news, Director Barbara T. Clemens purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $26,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,038.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

