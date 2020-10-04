Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 410,373 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Cue Biopharma worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $80,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUE. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

