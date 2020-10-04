Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 456,982 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of Harmonic worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 273,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 112,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 million, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

