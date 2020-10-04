Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 86,019 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.85% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $30,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.