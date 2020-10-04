Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 9,669 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $35,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,055 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 over the last three months. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

