Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $33,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $820,343. 71.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.