Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.69% of Krystal Biotech worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.70 million, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,318,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

