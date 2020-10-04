Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $30,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $921,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,253 shares of company stock worth $1,231,335. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.62 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

