Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 64,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.88% of Forestar Group worth $35,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Forestar Group stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.21. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

