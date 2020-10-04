Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.59% of Jernigan Capital worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

