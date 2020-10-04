Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 116,625 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 116,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.69% of Hanger worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hanger by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hanger by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanger by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HNGR shares. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hanger stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.33 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

