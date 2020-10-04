Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 215,595 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,168,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.18% of Cars.com worth $35,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cars.com by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Cars.com by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

