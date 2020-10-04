Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,007 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.54% of IGM Biosciences worth $34,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. BidaskClub lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $27,303.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 2,816 shares worth $164,971. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.