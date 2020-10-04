Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,516 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,087,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.16% of Banc of California worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Banc of California Inc has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

