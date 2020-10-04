Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,937 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.80% of International Seaways worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 49.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 261,035 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 97.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.