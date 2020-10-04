Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 86,641 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,863 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 86,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Canadian Solar worth $29,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

