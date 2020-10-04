Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,204 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.57% of MGP Ingredients worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,302.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

MGPI opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $53.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.