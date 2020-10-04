Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.87% of Triumph Bancorp worth $35,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $849.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBK. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.