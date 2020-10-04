Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0515

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $72.64 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001410 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001277 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004096 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.